Public safety concerns following multiple DPS pursuits in West El Paso

UPDATE - State troopers are now engaging in two to three pursuits involving migrants over the past month in the El Paso area, according to a spokesman from Texas DPS.

ABC-7 spoke with former Border Patrol Chief Victor M. Manjarrez Jr. about how pedestrians can be safe if they happen to come across a pursuit.

"Don't assume because there's a vehicle with a police car behind it with lights and siren on, that they're going to stop, or they're going to act rationally," said Manjarrez.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Department of Public Safety officers apprehended several migrants in an early morning pursuit.

10 migrants were taken into custody, according to Texas DPS.

The pursuit took place at Sun Bowl Drive, right near UTEP's campus in West El Paso.

Border Patrol agents, Texas State Troopers, and UTEP police responded to the scene.

Friday morning's pursuit follows a similar pursuit from earlier in the week. That incident took place in a Northwest El Paso neighborhood, and led to a Juarez man being charged with human smuggling.