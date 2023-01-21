Heart Health: Former smoker shares quit story, Quitline resources

EL PASO, Texas– Former smoker, Raymond Banuelos, said he had been smoking since the age of 10. Growing up Banuelos said smoking was something normal in his household.

Along with that, peer pressure to be part of the kids in the neighborhood also played a role.

After almost 30 years of smoking a pack and a half a day, Banuelos decided enough was enough.

He said it took a toll on his body, mentally and physically.

“What it does is that you crave it so much that you constantly have to go outside and start smoking. Especially if you're hiding it from friends or whatever family, you have to go and hide,” he said. “You want to stop so bad, but you can’t, because it's so addicting.”

Banuelos said having a support system like friends and family is important to getting over the addiction.

He recommends The American Heart Association “YesQuit” program to those looking to stop smoking.

“The first step is telling yourself. I can stop. I want to stop, and I'm going to stop you and you could stop,” said Banuelos.

For more tips and services click here.