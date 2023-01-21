Police investigate Homicide outside of East El Paso Bar

UPDATE: Investigators said a 47-year-old man got into an altercation outside the bar, and he was shot.

Police said he later died at the hospital.

Police officials originally said the shooting took place at the bar, they now tell ABC-7 it occurred outside the bar.

Authorities said the call came in just after 11 p.m. Friday night.

Crimes Against Persons are expected to continue investigating the scene until around Noon.

Police said no suspect is in custody at this time, they do not believe the community is in danger.

They ask anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers at (915)-566- 8477 (TIPS)

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Crimes Against Persons are investigating a shooting at an East El Paso bar, police are calling it a Homicide.

According to El Paso Police, it happened at Jack's Beach House located at 11240 Montwood Drive.

No further information has been released at this time.