Coronation of King Charles III to take place in May

Buckingham Palace is revealing details about the three-day celebration of the coronation of King Charles III.

It all begins with the coronation itself on may 6th at Westminster Abbey. The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will conduct the ceremony, which will see Charles crowned alongside his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort. During the event, the King will be “anointed, blessed and consecrated” by the Archbishop of Canterbury, a role which has conducted most royal coronations since 1066.

Thousands of events will take place across the UK that weekend.

Royal Watchers believe this coronation will be scaled down from the last one in 1953, when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned. It was the first live televised royal event and went on for three hours.