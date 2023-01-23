El Paso parents involved in brawl during Pebble Hills High School basketball game￼

EL PASO, Texas– A video of parents involved in a fight at a Pebble Hills High School basketball game is circulating on social media.

It was a home game against the Pebble Hills Girls Varsity Basketball team facing Americas High School on Jan. 20.

In the video you can see an altercation was taking place and quickly became violent.

More than one parent appeared to be involved.

According to George Johnson, Chief of Police for the Socorro Independent School District, it began with an altercation between parents from opposing schools. Police units were later called to handle the situation.

Johnson said at this point the investigation only reveals parents being involved in the fight.

He said the parents involved could be facing criminal charges and or expulsion from any future games as a result.

He said two security guards were present at the game, but says they will now be taking measures to increase police activity.

“The school district just wants to put out the clear message that we’re not putting up with any actions like this, people should be acting like adults in situations where they were seeing their children,” said Johnson. “An instant like this can happen at any school, it doesn’t have to pertain to one particular school, we are taking measures and we have taken measures in the past to correct any problems that arise,” he said.

The district said the incident and all aspects surrounding it will be investigated.