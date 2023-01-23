Skip to Content
El Paso Police investigate possible shooting in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police were called out to a shopping center in far east El Paso county early Monday morning after one person called saying they heard gunshots in the area, according to Police.

Police blocked off the Sunfire Village Plaza on the 2100 block of N. Zaragoza.

Police dispatch confirm with ABC-7 one individual was tased. Fire dispatch also says one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Michael Courier

Multimedia Journalist

