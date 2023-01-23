Preparations ahead of winter storm headed for the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland expects to see winter weather in parts of the area Monday night.

ABC-7's Stormtrack Weather team is projecting rain to begin around 2 p.m. in the El Paso area, which could lead to snow flurries overnight.

The Texas Department of Transportation's website includes specific tips on how to stay safe when driving in potentially icy conditions:

Slow down. Maintain at least three times the normal following distance on snow or ice. Watch carefully for snow removal equipment Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses, and shaded areas as they tend to freeze first. If your vehicle starts to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you have regained traction. Then straighten your vehicle.

ABC-7 will continue to provide updates on the weather conditions throughout the day. Download the KVIA Weather and Traffic App for updates.