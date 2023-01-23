Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 22 to Jan. 28

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 22 to January 28.

For updates, click here. For a look at more information, click here.

Signal Improvement Project

Tuesday, January 24

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-10 Anthony interchange at Exit 0 alternate lane closures.

All traffic directed by EPPD officers on-site.

Crews will be moving existing traffic control cabinets.

Bridge Joint Cleaning

Monday, January 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Pershing and Fred Wilson alternate lane closures with Ellerthorpe on-ramp closed.

Crews will be working on cleaning and sealing bridge joints.

Tuesday, January 24 and Wednesday January 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Pershing and Broaddus alternate lane closure.

Crews will be working on cleaning and sealing bridge joints.

Thursday, January 26 and Friday January 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dyer northbound between Woodrow Bean and Tiger Eye alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on cleaning and sealing bridge joints.

Culvert Cleaning Project

Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-85 northbound between Executive and Racetrack right lane closed.

Crews will be working on culvert cleaning.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, January 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Trowbridge and Montana right lane closed.

Tuesday, January 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Cordova Bridge and Ramp N right lane closed.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Ramp N and Paisano right lane closed.

Wednesday, January 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between one mile east of Main Gap and Main Gap right lane closed.

Gateway South at Cassidy on-ramp complete closure.

Thursday, January 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Stan Roberts and State Line right lane closed.

US-54 northbound between McCombs and Long Bridge right lane closed.

Friday, January 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Paisano exit ramp complete closure.

Maintenance

Sunday, January 22

5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Mesa Park and Sunland Park three right lanes closed.

I-10 westbound Executive on-ramp closed.

I-10 westbound Mesa Park on-ramp closed.

Crews will be working on bridge joint and spalls.

Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Paisano and Loop 375 (Border Highway) alternate lane closures.

Paisano on-ramp to US-54 southbound closed.

US-54 north and southbound between Hondo Pass and Dyer alternate lane closures.

US-54 north and southbound between Hercules and Dyer alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.

US-54 southbound between Altura and Montana right lane closed.

US-54 southbound Montana exit ramp closed.

US-54 northbound Trowbridge exit ramp closed.

US-54 north and southbound between Dyer and Hercules alternate lane closures.

Dyer on-ramp to US-54 closed.

Crews will be working on bridge work.

Spur 601 eastbound between Airport and Global Reach right lane closed.

Spur 601 eastbound Global Reach exit ramp closed.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

I-10 Widening West

Sunday, January 22

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Redd Road and Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (Redd Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Vinton Road.

Crews will be placing concrete pavement and repairing temporary striping.

Monday, January 23

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Redd Road

The eastbound entrance ramps at Vinton Road, Transmountain Road, and Artcraft Road will be closed to all traffic.

The direct connector ramp from westbound Transmountain Road to eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Redd Road.

Crews will be repairing temporary striping.

Thursday, January 26

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be placing concrete deck panels

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, January 22 through Saturday, January 28

Continuous closures starting, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Pan American southbound closure Entrance Ramp

Crews will be working on bridge and roadway work

Monday, January 23 through Saturday, January 27

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure from North Loop Exit Ramp to North Loop Entrance Ramp

Crews will be working on removal of debris

Monday, January 23 through Saturday, January 27

Daily 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane closure between Pan American Avenue to Ysleta Truck POE

Crews will be working on structures and roadway work

I-10 Widening East

Sunday, January 22 through Thursday, January 26

Overnight, from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

I-10 Westbound main lanes from Horizon Overpass to Eastlake Overpass

Crews will be working on removing portable CTB

Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27

Daily, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Gateway eastbound and westbound alternating left lane closure between Horizon Overpass to Eastlake Overpass

Crews will be working on placing coping and panels for pedestrian fence

Montana Frontage Road Project

Tuesday, January 24

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US-62) westbound frontage road right lane from Lee Trevino Drive to Wedgewood Drive

Crews will be working on shared use path