School Delays and cancellations due to weather

Editor's note: Follow this story for updates as they come in.

*Tornillo ISD: Will operate on a normal schedule.

CLINT ISD Update (6:25 p.m.): The Clint ISD will operate on a 2-hour delay on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Teachers and students are to report at the following times.

9:20 a.m. for elementary schools

10:20 a.m. for Middle schools

Clint ISD Early College Academy: 9:50 a.m.

DAEP at 10:20 a.m.

Clint High School and Mountain View High School at 10:25 a.m.

Horizon High School at 11:00 a.m.

Central Offices, Campus, and Department reporting times:

8 a.m. for the following staff:

Superintendent’s Cabinet

Principals, Assistant Principals

Head Custodians

Maintenance Staff, to include office staff

Cafeteria Specialist

District Front Desk Operator

8:30 a.m. For the following staff:

Scheduled custodians

Food service staff

9:00 a.m. reporting time for

Office staff

Other district administrators

Campus Security

Crossing guards/monitors

ANTHONY ISD UPDATE (6:07 p.m.): Anthony ISD will have a 2-hour delayed start for classes on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Anthony Elementary School will start classes at 9:30 a.m. Anthony Middle School and Anthony High School will start classes at 10:30 a.m. Bus routes will operate two hours from their normal pick-up times. AISD Child Nutrition Department will only serve lunch due to the inclement weather expected in the morning.

The district will notify parents of any new updates via messenger calls and the district's social media platforms.

YSLETA ISD UPDATE (6:05 p.m.): Ysleta ISD will have a 2-hour delayed start for classes on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Buses will pick up at the designated bus stop two hours from the original pick-up time. The delay applies to all schools and administrative offices.

Meals will be provided to all students attending a campus for classes.

There will be no morning (AM) classes for 3-year-olds in our PRE3 program; only PRE3 students who attend afternoon (PM) classes will report to school.

SAN ELIZARIO ISD UPDATE (6:02 p.m.): San Elizario ISD will have a 2-hour delayed state for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, Buses will pick up two hours from the normal pick-up time.

FABENS ISD UPDATE (5:56 p.m.): Fabens ISD will be delayed for two hours on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, due to inclement weather. For more information, click www.fabensisd.net.

CANUTILLO ISD UPDATE (5:54 p.m.): There will be a 2-hour delay for students, teachers and employees in the Canutillo Independent School District. Classes and business hours will be delayed due to inclement weather on Jan. 24, 2023.

No breakfast service will be provided, but regular lunch service will be provided.

GADSDEN ISD UPDATE (5:22 p.m.): GISD will also operate on a 2-hour delay on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, due to inclement weather and roads that will not be safe for travel.

EL PASO ISD UPDATE (5:11 p.m.): El Paso ISD will have a 2-hour class delay on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. The delay is for students, teachers and staff. The district is citing inclement weather for the delay. According to the district, although conditions may be safe, thousands of students who walk to school or ride the bus will be exposed to inclement weather.

All student-centered services, including classes, bus services and child nutrition, will be on a two-hour delay from normal start times.

Middle School 9:50 a.m.

Elementary 10:15 a.m.

High School 10:45 a.m.

All morning Pre-K half-day programs are canceled.

SOCORRO ISD

UPDATE (5:15 p.m.): Socorro ISD will operate on a delayed schedule on Jan. 24, 2023. Schools will start two hours from their normal starting time. Morning three year old classes are canceled for the day.

Transportation will be provided two hours from normal pick-up times. Breakfast service will be adjusted to account for the delay.

FORT BLISS

UPDATE (5:19 p.m.): The Fort Bliss Senior Commander has authorized delayed reporting on Jan. 24, 2023. All non-mission essential personnel has an adjusted report time for duty of no later than 1000 hours.

Fort Bliss Child Development Centers will have normal operating hours.

Medical and Dental Treatment Facilities will contact patients to reschedule appointments.

LAS CRUCES PUBLIC SCHOOLS

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Public Schools has issued a two-hour delay for students and LCPS staff on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.