Small plane crashes onto Texas highway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- On Sunday, a single engine craft lost power and was forced to land on a toll road, that according to the state's Department of Public Safety.

The pilot tried an emergency landing, but it ended up crashing on top of an 18-wheeler.

The plane then proceeded to catch fire.

Neither the pilot nor the driver of the semi-truck were injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident.