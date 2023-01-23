Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 8:17 AM
Published 8:16 AM

Small plane crashes onto Texas highway

MGN

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- On Sunday, a single engine craft lost power and was forced to land on a toll road, that according to the state's Department of Public Safety.

The pilot tried an emergency landing, but it ended up crashing on top of an 18-wheeler.

The plane then proceeded to catch fire.

Neither the pilot nor the driver of the semi-truck were injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jennifer Mendoza

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content