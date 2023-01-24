El Paso business owner struggles after fire closes street

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- It's been over a month since a fire erupted at a shoe shop in Downtown El Paso.

Since then, the City of El Paso has closed down El Paso Street, where several businesses sit. One owner now tells ABC-7 they are struggling to make ends meet.

Luz Seo, owner of Uno Plus El Paso, said the closing of the street has affected a lot of local business owners in the area; many have had to close shop and even lay off employees.

With no time frame for the street to reopen, they worry about what will become of their business.