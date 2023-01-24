El Paso County Attorney announces she will not seek re-election

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal announced Tuesday she would not seek re-election.

Her current term expires on Dec. 31, 2024. Bernal has served as County Attorney since 2009.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this community. I intend to finish my term and

have much left to accomplish, but I want to make this announcement today to give the community

plenty of time to consider the candidates that will be vying for this important position,” Bernal

said.

According to Bernal's office, she became the first woman in El Paso's history to be elected County Attorney on Jan. 1, 2011.