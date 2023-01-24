Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 8:18 AM

Webb Telescope captures the frozen heart of a space cloud

Another amazing image captured from the James Webb Space Telescope.

The James Webb Space Telescope peered inside a wispy molecular cloud located 630 light-years away and spied ices made of different elements.

Molecular clouds are interstellar groupings of gas and dust where hydrogen and carbon monoxide molecules can form. Dense clumps within these clouds can collapse to form young stars called protostars.

The Webb telescope focused on the Chamaeleon I dark molecular cloud, which appears blue in the new image. The journal Nature Astronomy published a study including the image on Monday.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Noelia Gonzalez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content