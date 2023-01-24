Webb Telescope captures the frozen heart of a space cloud

Another amazing image captured from the James Webb Space Telescope.

The James Webb Space Telescope peered inside a wispy molecular cloud located 630 light-years away and spied ices made of different elements.

Molecular clouds are interstellar groupings of gas and dust where hydrogen and carbon monoxide molecules can form. Dense clumps within these clouds can collapse to form young stars called protostars.

The Webb telescope focused on the Chamaeleon I dark molecular cloud, which appears blue in the new image. The journal Nature Astronomy published a study including the image on Monday.