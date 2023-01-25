CASA of El Paso hosting Human Trafficking Awareness event

EL PASO, Texas-- January is National Human Trafficking Awareness month and CASA of El Paso will be hosting the "Red Sand Project."

The event is an effort to bringing awareness to human trafficking by pouring sand into cracks of sidewalks, parking lots, and driveways.

Officials state, it's to bring awareness to survivors who "fall through the cracks."

The event will also host speakers who will talk about the vulnerabilities that lead to human trafficking.

It will take place at the Texas Department of Family Protective Services located at 501 Hawkins Boulevard.

The event will happen, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.