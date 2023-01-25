Meta says it will restore Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts

Skip to Content
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 24: Former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference on July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Phoenix-based political organization Turning Point Action hosted former President Donald Trump alongside GOP Arizona candidates who have begun candidacy for government elected roles. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Brandon Bell
 (CNN) -- Facebook-parent Meta said on Wednesday that it will restore former President Donald Trump's accounts on Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks, just over two years after suspending him in the wake of the January 6 Capitol attack.

"Our determination is that the risk [to public safety] has sufficiently receded," Meta President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg said in a blog post. "As such, we will be reinstating Mr. Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks. However, we are doing so with new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses."

With his Facebook and Instagram accounts reactivated, Trump will once again gain access to huge and powerful communications and fundraising platforms just as he ramps up his third bid for the White House.

The decision, which comes on the heels of a similar move by Twitter, could also further shift the landscape for how a long list of smaller online platforms handle Trump's accounts.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump will seize the opportunity to return to the Meta platforms. Twitter restored Trump's account in November following its takeover by billionaire Elon Musk, but the former president has not yet resumed tweeting, opting instead to remain on his own social media platform, Truth Social.

But Trump's campaign earlier this month sent a letter to Meta petitioning the company to unblock his Facebook account, a source familiar with the letter told CNN, making his return more likely.

Trump's reps did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

