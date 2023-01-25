Officials say woman shot man, stole his weapons while shooting in far east El Paso desert

UPDATE (1:12 p.m.): A 29-year-old man was shot and robbed shortly after midnight Wednesday in a desert area near 2300 Tierra Del Monte, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the man they did not identify was shooting with two women when one woman shot him and stole his weapons.

Officials say 21-year-old Giselle Nichole Elias will be charged with aggravated robbery. The other woman was not identified.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are investigating a shooting where one person was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The shooting took place in a far east neighborhood on the corner of Tierra Delmonte Drive and Mike A. Mendoza Avenue.

First responders say the call came in just after 12:10 a.m.

No word on any arrests.

