Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 5:06 AM

Officials say woman shot man, stole his weapons while shooting in far east El Paso desert

UPDATE (1:12 p.m.): A 29-year-old man was shot and robbed shortly after midnight Wednesday in a desert area near 2300 Tierra Del Monte, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the man they did not identify was shooting with two women when one woman shot him and stole his weapons.

Officials say 21-year-old Giselle Nichole Elias will be charged with aggravated robbery. The other woman was not identified.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are investigating a shooting where one person was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The shooting took place in a far east neighborhood on the corner of Tierra Delmonte Drive and Mike A. Mendoza Avenue.

First responders say the call came in just after 12:10 a.m.

No word on any arrests.

Stay with ABC-7 for updates.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Michael Courier

Multimedia Journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content