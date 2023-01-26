Funeral services begin Thursday evening to honor El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tribute services to honor the late El Paso Police Chief Gregory K. Allen begin Thursday evening.

Family members and the City of El Paso invite the community to both scheduled services.

Thursday's service will be at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center.

Doors open at 5 p.m., but the service is from 6 to 9 p.m. The ceremony will include guest speakers Sgt. Javier Sambrano, Pastor Sama Faraone, Mayor Oscar Leeser, City Manager Tommy Gonzalez, Senator César Blanco, and Ronald Bowling from 6 to 7 p.m.

Chief Allen will be lying-in-state, allowing the public to pay their respects.

Community members can also offer hand-written or electronic condolences to the Allen family.

City officials said parking at the Convention Center and the Union Plaza Parking Garage will be free.