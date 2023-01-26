Newport News Public Schools superintendent fired

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia-- New developments in the story of the six-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher in the chest. The fallout behind whether the shooting was preventable has widened as school officials leave their posts and the district faces a possible lawsuit.

The Newport News School District fired it's superintendent in a five to one vote. The Elementary School's Assistant Principal, Ebony Parker, resigned. The board has appointed an interim superintendent.

The school board's action comes nearly three weeks after a six-year-old allegedly brought a gun to Richneck Elementary School and shot his teacher Abby Zwerner.

The lawyer for the Virginia teacher said four school employees, including her client, tried warning school administrators that the boy had a gun.

“Over the course of a few hours, three different times – three times – school administration was warned by concerned teachers and employees that the boy had a gun on him at the school and was threatening people,” attorney Diane Toscano told reporters during a news conference Wednesday.

As the attorney announced a lawsuit would be filed against the district, she said the administration “failed to act” despite having “knowledge of imminent danger.”

A school district spokesperson declined to comment on the possible lawsuit.