Two El Paso chefs are semifinalist for the prestigious James Beard Foundation Award

EL PASO, Texas -- Two local borderland chefs are semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation Awards.

The James Beard Foundation recognizes talent in the culinary and food industries.

Emiliano Marentes is the chef and owner of ELEMI. This is his second time as a semifinalist for the James Beard Award. He was previously a semifinalist in 2022.

ELEMI, was also featured on "Padma Lakshmi's, Taste the Nation."

Enrique Lozano is also a semifinalist for his food at, El Charlatan.

El Charlatan, is located in Socorro, Texas.

According to El Charlatan's website, "it marries our two love languages: ramen y tacos."

The James Beard Foundation will announce its nominees on Wednesday, March 29th, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Award Ceremony on Monday, June 5, 2023 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Correction to the televised story: both chefs are semifinalist not nominees.