Cincinnati Mayor honors hospital staff who cared for Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI, Ohio-- The University of Cincinnati medical team who cared for Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, got a very special honor Thursday.

Physicians, Nurses, and other support staff were there when Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval handed them the key to the city.

The medical staff provided care for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Bengals January 2.

Pureval said the incident couldn’t have happened at a better place and that the health care professionals at UC represent the absolute best in their field.

UC Medical Center is Cincinnati’s only verified level one adult trauma center.

Hamlin was released from UC Medical Center Jan. 9 and transferred to a hospital in Buffalo. He was discharged two days later and has been recovering at home.