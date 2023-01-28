Teenager suffers serious injuries in an aggravated assault in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE - The El Paso Police Department has released new details regarding Saturday morning's assault.

A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital with severe injuries and a 16-year-old was hospitalized with minor injuries, according to police.

A 16-year-old teenager has been taken to into custody by police and turned over to the Juvenile Probation Department.

According to the investigation, the 16-year-old victim and an adult man found the suspect on Cross St., near where the assault took place.

The juvenile suspect is being charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly

Weapon.

EL PASO, Texas -- An aggravated assault involving a teen is being investigated in North East El Paso.

El Paso Police Department responded to the 10000 Block of Caribou just before 8:30 Saturday morning. According to EPPD a teenager was involved and was seriously injured. The teen was taken to the hospital.

No other information was provided.