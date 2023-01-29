One teen is dead and two others are seriously injured after a fiery rollover in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- One teen is dead and two others are seriously injured after a rollover in East El Paso Saturday night.

El Paso Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash at the 11700 block of Pebble Hills before 11:00 Saturday evening. Upon arrival, police say they found the car on fire with a 17-year-old male passenger dead inside.

"That's devastating, honestly, to hear that somebody in our community, so young, behind the wheel lost their lives, and then others fighting for their lives," said Antonio Aguirle, who lives down the street from where the crash happened.

According to EPPD, with assistance from the Special Traffic Investigations Unit, investigators found that a 14-year-old male driver and a 13-year-old female back passenger were able to get out of the burning car. They were picked up by someone and left the scene. They were later located at a hotel.

Police said the 14-year-old driver was speeding and lost control of the car hitting a boulder in the center median which caused the car to roll over and hit a light pole. The car came to a rest on its roof.

Aguirle, who has lived in the neighborhood for 28 years, told ABC-7, "It is a dangerous street. People definitely speed up and down this street quite often. Doesn't matter day or night."

Both teens received serious burns from the fire and were flown to Lubbock Burn Center.

"The youth should take some lesson from this. You know, speeding and things like that. Shouldn't be behind the wheel until you're ready," said Aguirle.

The car had been reported stolen days earlier, according to EPPD.

You can donate to a GoFundMe set up by the late 17-year-old's family for his funeral funds.