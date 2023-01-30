Car insurers not covering certain car models

State Farm Insurance and Progressive will not be writing new policies on certain KIA and Hyundai vehicles in some markets.

According to insurers, some car models are easy to steal.

Affected car models will include those manufactured between 2015 and 2019 that don't contain immobilizers that prevent the vehicle from starting it the key is not present.

It is not clear which markets will be impacted but earlier reports show Denver and Saint Louis are among them.

Both insurance companies stated the decision will only apply to new policies and existing policy holders can continue to renew their insurance.