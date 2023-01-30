Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 7

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 22 to January 28.

For updates, click here. For a look at more information, click here.

Bridge Joint Cleaning

Monday, January 30 and Tuesday, January 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dyer north and southbound between Woodrow Bean and Tiger Eye alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.

Wednesday, February 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Pershing and Altura alternate lane closures.

US-54 northbound at Montana on-ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.

Thursday, February 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Pershing and Altura alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.

Friday, February 3

US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Pershing (Pershing Bridge Overpass) alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.

Culvert Cleaning Project

Monday, January 30 through Friday, February 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-85 northbound between Executive and Racetrack right lane closed.

Crews will be working on culvert cleaning.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, January 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Midway and Zaragoza right lane closed.

Tuesday, January 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Campbell and Brown right lane closed.

Wednesday, February 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

East Missouri at Dallas on-ramp closed.

Maintenance

Monday, January 30 through Friday, February 3

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Paisano and Loop 375 (Border Highway) alternate lane closures.

Paisano on-ramp to US-54 southbound closed.

US-54 north and southbound between Hondo Pass and Dyer alternate lane closures.

US-54 north and southbound between Hercules and Dyer alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.

US-54 southbound between Altura and Montana right lane closed.

US-54 southbound Montana exit ramp closed.

US-54 northbound Trowbridge exit ramp closed.

US-54 north and southbound between Dyer and Hercules alternate lane closures.

Dyer on-ramp to US-54 closed.

Crews will be repairing bridge.

Spur 601 eastbound between Airport and Global Reach right lane closed.

Spur 601 eastbound Global Reach exit ramp closed.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

I-10 Widening West

Sunday, January 29,

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Redd Road and Vinton Road.

Westbound onramps at Redd Road, Artcraft Road, and Transmountain Road will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (Redd Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Vinton Road.

Crews will be repairing temporary striping.

Monday, January 30

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Westbound Exit 0 (FM 1905/Anthony) will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), and continue on North Desert Boulevard to Anthony.

Crews will be conducting electrical work.

Monday, January 30

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Redd Road.

Eastbound onramps at Vinton Road, Transmountain Road, and Artcraft Road will be closed to all traffic.

The direct connector ramp from westbound Transmountain Road to eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Redd

Crews will be repairing temporary striping.

Monday, January 30, through Saturday, February 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road.

Crews will be entering and existing the work zone, placing deck panels and/or completing earthwork.

Wednesday, February 1

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Transmountain Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 6A (Spur 16/Loop 375/Transmountain Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Transmountain.

Crews will be moving equipment for concrete paving.

Thursday, February 2

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be placing bridge deck panels.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, January 29 @ 9 AM through Saturday, February 04 @ 4 PM

Pan American continuous closure southbound Entrance Ramp

Crews will be working on bridge and roadway work

Monday, January 30 through Saturday, February 04

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure from North Loop Exit Ramp to Alameda Overpass

Crews will be using for completion of jobs

Monday, January 30 through Saturday, February 04

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane closure between Pan American Avenue to Ysleta Truck POE

Crews will be working on structures and roadway work.

Bridge Inspections

Friday, Feb. 3

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (throughout the day)

Complete closure of Gateway Blvd. E. between Copia St. and Marr St. (includes IH 10 EB On Ramp)

Closure of left turn lane from Gateway Blvd. W., to South Copia St.

Closures of all side street intersections to Gateway Blvd E. between Copia St. and Marr St.

Full closure of Gateway Blvd. E between El PASO MOTO and Lincoln Park

Closure of center lane of Gateway Blvd. E approaching Copia St. intersection

Closure of left turn lane from SB Copia St. to Gateway Blvd. E.

Closure of right turn lane from NB Copia St. to Gateway Blvd. E.

Closure of left lane from SB Copia St., N. of Gateway Blvd. W.

Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box caps

Saturday, Feb. 4

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (throughout the day)

Closure of WB IH 10 to Copia Off Ramp (Exit 22-A)

Closure of Ramp C (Exit 21-B)

Closure of SB Boone St. at Yandell St.

Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box caps

Sunday, Feb. 5

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (throughout the day)

Closure of IH 10 WB to US 54 Ramp Alamogordo/Juarez/Ft Bliss (Exit 22-B)

Closure of IH 10 EB Off Ramp to Reynolds St (Exit 23-A)

Closure of IH 10 EB to Paisano Off Ramp (Exit 23-B)

2 right lanes closed along Gateway Blvd E. between El PASO MOTO and Lincoln Park

Closures of all side street intersections to Gateway Blvd E. between Stevens and Reynolds St.

Alternating complete closures of SB US 54 and NB US 54 at Spaghetti Bowl

For NB US 54 Closure Closure of Ramp “N “(SL 375 EB to US 54 NB) Closure of Ramp “O” (SL 375 WB to US 54 NB) Closure of US 54 NB On Ramp from Paisano US 62 Closure of left lane from NB IH 110 to US 54 NB

For SB US 54 Closure Closure of SB US 54 at IH 10 EB DC Closure of SB US 54 On Ramp at Yandell St.

Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box and steel plate caps

Monday, Feb. 6

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (throughout the day)

Closure of NB US 54 Trowbridge Dr./Altura Off Ramp (Exit 22-A)

Closure of SB US 54 Montana Ave. Off Ramp (Exit 21-C)

Closure of NB US 54 On Ramp at Pershing Dr.

Closure of left turn on EB Pershing to US 54 NB ramp under NB US 54 bridge

Closure of right 2 lanes of Gateway N. Blvd at intersection with Pershing Dr.

Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box and steel plate caps

Tuesday, Feb 7

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (throughout the day)

Full closure of Gateway N. Blvd. at exit to Railroad Dr. (prior to Fred Wilson Ave.) (Exit 24-A)

Closure of the access ramp for Gateway N. Blvd. NB from Cassidy Rd.

Closure of right turn lane Cassidy coming from base

Closure of left turn lane EB Cassidy Rd.at intersection

Closure of right lane on Gateway N. Blvd. approaching Cassidy Rd.

Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box and steel plate caps

Closure Links:

I-10 Widening West Closures

East Area Project Closures

West Area Project Closures