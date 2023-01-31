Texas winter storm causes flight cancellations

EL PASO, Texas -- Extreme winter weather hits several state causing trouble for airline passengers.

According to FlightAware, nearly a thousand of flights were cancelled across the U.S. early Tuesday.

Freezing rain and ice is expected to hit Texas on Tuesday then head to Little Rock, Memphis and Nashville.

Nearly 300 departing flights from Dallas-Forth Worth International and 70 flights from Dallas Love Field were cancelled.

Around 80 departing flights from Austin-Bergstorm International were cancelled.

According to the El Paso International Airport website, three departure flights to Austin have been cancelled, three flight to Dallas Love Field and one flight to Dallas-Forth International Airport.