February 3, 2023 4:58 PM
New interim police chief named; news conference to be held shortly

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso has appointed Peter Pacillas as its new Interim Police Chief.

Pacillas has served as Assistant Police Chief since 2009.

According to a city news release, Pacillas has served as a member of the Central Patrol, Tactical Division, Northeast Substation, Pebble Hills Regional Command, Training Academy, Support Services Division, Directed Investigation Division, Bomb Squad, and SWAT Team. He is a 38-year police veteran.

A news conference has been scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

