By
February 3, 2023 11:09 PM
Published 7:06 PM

Police say motorcyclist hit center median in deadly east El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say a 24-year-old motorcyclist died after being thrown from his bike when he hit the center median while driving southbound on Hawkins.

The crash happened Wednesday just before 10 p.m. near the Phoenix intersection.

The rider was identified as Seville Gaines of central El Paso.

Investigators believe speed was a significant factor in the crash.

Police say Gaines wore a helmet but died the next day from his injuries.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

