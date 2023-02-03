Two Fort Bliss soldiers face murder charges in separate cases

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two Fort Bliss soldiers are charged with murder, according to documents obtained by ABC-7.

Spc. Mason Klippert, is accused of killing a girl under 16 years of age by negligently suffocating the child.

According to investigators, it happened on or about August 9, 2019.

Spc. Francisco Cardenas is accused of murder by providing fentanyl to another person.

Investigators say the incident happened at or near Fort Bliss on or about March 28, 2022.

Cardenas has served in the U.S. Army for three years. Klippert has served for six years.