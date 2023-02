GAZIANTEP, Turkey -- A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and Syria killing more than 15,000 people.

Search and rescue teams are going through the rubble of fallen buildings.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake struck 14 miles east of Nurdagi.

30 aftershocks were felt, one nearly as powerful as the earthquake.

Several countries including The Czech Republic, The Netherlands, and Germany are sending aid.