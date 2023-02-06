Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
today at 4:56 PM
Published 1:04 PM

El Paso Police: store clerk shoots man who demanded money, displayed weapon

UPDATE: According to a spokesperson with El Paso Police, a 32-year-old Hispanic man entered the convenience store just after 12:30 p.m.

Officials said he demanded money and showed a weapon on his waistband to the store clerk.

The clerk, a 28-year-old man, then fired his weapon at least once and shot the 32-year-old, according to police.

The 32-year-old was then taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said they believe he is in stable condition.

Police tell ABC-7 there were two other customers in the store at the time of the shooting.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A shooting victim was rushed to University Medical Center in serious condition.

The shooting happened around noon at the 5200 block of Fairbanks.

According to paramedics, the victim received a wound to the right buttock.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content