today at 6:17 AM
Published 6:16 AM

Lawmakers propose bill to change street name in honor of Donald Trump

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- Tennessee state lawmakers are proposing a bill that would rename parts of John Lewis way into President Donald Trump Boulevard.

The late John Lewis was a civil rights activist and former democratic congressman from Georgia.

A republican state house member proposed the change in order to honor Donald Trump.

A Tennessee state senator also introduced a companion bill.

Democrats say they will fight the measure.

