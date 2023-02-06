Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Feb. 5 to Feb. 11

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 22 to January 28.

For updates, click here. For a look at more information, click here.

Bridge Joint Cleaning

Sunday, February 5

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Trowbridge alternate lane closures.

Monday, February 6

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Trowbridge alternate lane closures.

Tuesday, February 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Trowbridge alternate lane closures.

Wednesday, February 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound Cassidy exit ramp right lane closed.

Thursday, February 9

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound Cassidy exit ramp left lane closed.

Friday, February 10

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oregon between Yandell and Wyoming alternate lane closures.

Bridge Preventative Maintenance Project

Sunday, February 5

5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Resler and Sunland Park complete closure.

I-10 eastbound at Mesa on-ramp closed.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, February 6

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound at Yarbrough on-ramp closed.

Tuesday, February 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Hercules and Hondo Pass right lane closed.

Wednesday, February 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

East Missouri at Dallas on-ramp closed.

Thursday, February 9

I-10 westbound between Resler and Mesa left lane closed.

Friday, February 10

I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Paisano right lane closed.

Maintenance

Sunday, February 5

5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Mesa Park four left lanes closed.

Entrance ramp from CD lanes to I-10 eastbound closed.

Crews will be working on cleaning and sealing bridge joints and spall.

Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Paisano and Loop 375 (Border Highway) alternate lane closures.

Paisano on-ramp to US-54 southbound closed.

US-54 north and southbound between Hondo Pass and Dyer alternate lane closures.

US-54 north and southbound between Hercules and Dyer alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.

US-54 southbound between Altura and Montana right lane closed.

US-54 southbound Montana exit ramp closed.

US-54 northbound Trowbridge exit ramp closed.

US-54 north and southbound between Dyer and Hercules alternate lane closures.

Dyer on-ramp to US-54 closed.

Crews will be repairing bridge.

Spur 601 eastbound between Airport and Global Reach right lane closed.

Spur 601 eastbound Global Reach exit ramp closed.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

I-10 Widening West

Monday, February 6, through Saturday, February 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road.

Crews will be entering and existing the work zone.

Monday, February 6, through Saturday, February 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Occasional lane closures on North Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

Occasional lane closures on South Desert Boulevard between Anthony, Texas, and Redd Road.

Crews will be conducting electrical work.

Continuing through Sunday, February 19

24 hours a day

North Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Transmountain Road and Los Mochis Drive.

South Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Los Mochis Drive and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be widening the Frontage Road.

Thursday, February 9

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road to Transmountain Road.

Crews will be placing bridge deck.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, February 05 @ 9 AM through Saturday, February 11 @ 4 PM continuous closure

Pan American continuous closure southbound Entrance Ramp

Crews will be working on bridge and roadway work

Sunday, February 05 through Thursday, February 06

Daily 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure from Pan American Exit Ramp to Zaragoza Entrance Ramp

Crews will be doing bridge demo

Sunday, February 05 through Thursday, February 06

Daily 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Truck Port of Entry underpass will be completely closed

Crews will be doing bridge demo

Monday, February 06 through Saturday, February 11

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure from North Loop Exit Ramp to North Loop Entrance Ramp

Crews will be using for completion of jobs

Tuesday, February 07 through Thursday, February 06

Daily 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Zaragoza Port of Entry underpass will be completely closed

Crews will be doing bridge demo

Wednesday, February 08 @ 9 PM through Saturday, February 11 @ 4 PM continuous closure

Pan American continuous closure northbound Exit Ramp

Crews will be working on bridge and roadway work

Wednesday, February 08 through Saturday, February 10

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure Pan American Exit Ramp to Pan American Intersection

Crews will be working on retaining wall

I-10 Widening East

Sunday, February 05 through Thursday, February 09

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Monday, February 06 through Friday, February 10

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Gateway eastbound alternating right lane closure between Horizon Overpass to Eastlake Overpass

Crews will be working on striping

Tornillo Bridge Reconstruction

Monday, February 06 through Friday, February 10

Continuous closure, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 pm

I-10 east and westbound right lane closures at the Tornillo bridge location

Crews will be working on CTB

I-10 Connect

Monday, February 6, through Friday, February 10

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A closure of the right two lanes of I-110 southbound, from the pedestrian bridge to E-Access, will be in place.

Crews will be performing work on a sound wall.

Monday, February 6, through Friday, February 10 (Closure is as needed.)

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A closure of Gateway East, from the Copia Street ramp to the Raynolds Street exit ramp, will be in place. DETOUR: Traffic from Gateway East should proceed to I-10 eastbound and exit at the Raynolds exit ramp. Lincoln Center will have access through Durazno Avenue.

Crews will be performing painting work.

Bridge Inspections

Saturday, Feb. 4

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (throughout the day)

Closure of WB IH 10 to Copia Off Ramp (Exit 22-A)

Closure of Ramp C (Exit 21-B)

Closure of SB Boone St. at Yandell St.

Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box caps

Sunday, Feb. 5

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (throughout the day)

Closure of IH 10 WB to US 54 Ramp Alamogordo/Juarez/Ft Bliss (Exit 22-B)

Closure of IH 10 EB Off Ramp to Reynolds St (Exit 23-A)

Closure of IH 10 EB to Paisano Off Ramp (Exit 23-B)

2 right lanes closed along Gateway Blvd E. between El PASO MOTO and Lincoln Park

Closures of all side street intersections to Gateway Blvd E. between Stevens and Reynolds St.

Alternating complete closures of SB US 54 and NB US 54 at Spaghetti Bowl

For NB US 54 Closure Closure of Ramp “N “(SL 375 EB to US 54 NB) Closure of Ramp “O” (SL 375 WB to US 54 NB) Closure of US 54 NB On Ramp from Paisano US 62 Closure of left lane from NB IH 110 to US 54 NB

For SB US 54 Closure Closure of SB US 54 at IH 10 EB DC Closure of SB US 54 On Ramp at Yandell St.

Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box and steel plate caps

Monday, Feb. 6

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (throughout the day)

Closure of NB US 54 Trowbridge Dr./Altura Off Ramp (Exit 22-A)

Closure of SB US 54 Montana Ave. Off Ramp (Exit 21-C)

Closure of NB US 54 On Ramp at Pershing Dr.

Closure of left turn on EB Pershing to US 54 NB ramp under NB US 54 bridge

Closure of right 2 lanes of Gateway N. Blvd at intersection with Pershing Dr.

Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box and steel plate caps

Tuesday, Feb 7

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (throughout the day)