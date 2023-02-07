Biden to deliver State of the Union address

President Joe Biden heads to Capitol Hill for a State of the Union address.

President Biden plans to highlight the things he views as his administration's accomplishments to distinguish his Democratic party.

Biden’s address to Congress comes after Republicans regained control of the House chamber, meaning new Speaker Kevin McCarthy will share the dais with Vice President Kamala Harris and sit directly behind the President.

Biden is expected to make a call on Republicans to swiftly raise the nation's debt ceiling, to avoid a devastating default that would crash an economy with a strong labor market and cooling inflation.

He is certain to speak about his efforts to improve the nation’s infrastructure and steer the country through the Covid-19 pandemic He’s also planning to address this weekend’s shoot-down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

This will be Biden's final State of the Union address before he makes a public decision about a re-election bid.