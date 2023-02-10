TABC investigates allegation of overserving in connection to wrong-way crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating allegations of overserving at Chino Chido in connection to a deadly wrong-way crash in downtown El Paso.

The crash led to the death of 41-year-old Adriana Olivan, according to El Paso Police. Antonio Machorro Jr., 21, of Denton, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. Police say he was the driver who crashed into Olivan while driving the wrong way on N. Stanton St.

According to documents obtained by ABC-7, Machorro told an officer he did not know the street he was driving on was a one-way street.

The documents state Machorro admitted to using a friend's identification card to have multiple shots of alcohol at several bars because he was under the legal drinking age.

ABC-7 called Chino Chido for a comment, but an online number dialed did not pick up.

According to TABC, Chino Chido is also under investigation for serving alcohol to customers under 21 years of age in a separate case.