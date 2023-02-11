Two NMSU men’s basketball players announce their intent to transfer following program’s suspension

UPDATE (8:59 P.M.) - New Mexico State University's Chancellor, Dan E. Arvizu, has released a statement following the suspension of the men's basketball program.

"Dear members of our NMSU Community:

Late yesterday, at my direction, New Mexico State University (NMSU) suspended operations for our men’s basketball program until further notice. We took this action after receiving reports of alleged hazing incidents within our men’s basketball team.

Our players and coaches were in California at the time, preparing to play Cal Baptist. To ensure we fully understood this situation, we cancelled that game, called the team back to Las Cruces and placed the coaching staff on paid administrative leave. Once our student-athletes arrived on campus, they were met and interviewed by university personnel who are specially trained to conduct investigations into these kinds of matters.

The most important job I have as Chancellor of the NMSU System is to ensure our students are safe and protected from harm. That’s why I was so heartbroken and sickened to hear about these hazing allegations. Hazing is a despicable act. It humiliates and degrades someone and has the potential to cause physical and emotional harm, or even death. Sadly, hazing can become part of an organization’s culture, if left unchecked. NMSU policy strictly prohibits hazing, in all forms, and it’s something we simply will not tolerate.

I realize many in our community have additional questions about these alleged incidents and about the future of the men’s basketball team. In the near term, team operations remain suspended until further notice. We will share additional information, as we can, going forward.

Sincerely,

Dan E. Arvizu

Chancellor"

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Players from New Mexico State University's men's basketball team are looking for a new team.

Two NMSU players announce via Twitter they intend to transfer, following Friday's suspension of the men's basketball program.

Redshirt freshman guard Shahar Lazar released a statement saying in part, "Having served several years in the Israeli military, I was raised on the values of excellence, discipline, respect, reliability and accountability. However, in retrospect, I don't believe the program that I originally committed to currently aligns with my beliefs and core values."

Preferred walk-on Kent Olewiler tweeting, "My recruitment is officially 100% Open."

A source close to NMSU confirmed to ABC-7 that the suspension of the program is due to allegations of hazing.

NMSU confirmed in a statement this decision had nothing to do with the fatal shooting on the University of New Mexico's campus involving an NMSU player on November 19th, 2022.