2023 El Paso Marathon

EL PASO, Texas– The Michelob Ultra El Paso Marathon, RAIZ Half Marathon and Spine & Rehab Specialists 5K all took place Sunday.

The full 26-mile-long El Paso marathon started at San Elizario High School and ended at the El Paso County Coliseum.

The first place overall winner was Cole Shugart coming in at 2 hours and 35 minutes. Colleen Everett getting first place in womens and 6th place overall.

Race Director of the marathon, Mike Coulter, encourages people to challenge themselves.

“To see people enthusiastic about getting fit and healthy and see how important it is, its a special thing for the community. Just get out there and move.”