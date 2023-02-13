Skip to Content
today at 4:32 AM
Published 4:40 AM

Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Feb. 13 to Feb. 18

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 22 to January 28.

For updates, click here. For a look at more information, click here.

I-10 Widening West

Monday, February 13

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Anthony, Texas.
  • DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Anthony, Texas.

Crews will be placing concrete safety barriers.

Tuesday, February 14

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • North Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between the Vinton Road onramp and Anthony, Texas.
  • Westbound Exit 0 (FM 1905/Anthony) will be closed to all traffic.
  • DETOUR: Turn left on Spur 37 (Vinton Road/Westway Drive), turn right on SH 20 (Doniphan Drive), turn right on Spur 6 (Wildcat Drive), and turn right on FM 1905 (Antonio Street).

Crews will be placing concrete safety barriers.

Wednesday, February 15

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Anthony, Texas, and Vinton Road.
  • Take Exit 0 (FM 1905/Anthony), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Vinton Road.

Crews will be placing concrete safety barriers.

Thursday, February 16

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • South Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Anthony, Texas, and Vinton Road.
  • DETOUR: Enter eastbound I-10 at Anthony and take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive).

Crews will be placing concrete safety barriers.

I-10 Connect

Monday, February 13, through Friday, February 17

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • A closure of the right two lanes of I-110 southbound, from the pedestrian bridge to E-Access, will be in place.

Crews will be performing work on a sound wall.

Monday, February 13, through Friday, February 17

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • A closure of Gateway East, from the Copia ramp to the Raynolds Street exit ramp, will be in place. DETOUR: Traffic from Gateway East should proceed to I-10 eastbound and exit at the Raynolds exit ramp. Lincoln Center will have access through Durazno Avenue.

Crews will be performing painting work.

Bridge Joint Cleaning

Sunday, February 12

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Trowbridge alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.

Monday, February 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • North Oregon between Wyoming and Yandell alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.

Tuesday, February 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • North Mesa between Yandell and Wyoming alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.

Wednesday, February 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • North Kansas between East Missouri and Yandell alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.

Thursday, February 16 and Friday, February 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-0 eastbound between Schuster and Executive overpass alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, February 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • SH-20 (Doniphan) northbound between Coates and Montoya right lane closed.

Tuesday, February 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between three miles east of Main Gap and Wilderness Museum right lane closed.

Wednesday, February 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 eastbound between Porfirio Diaz and Santa Fe right lane closed.

Thursday, February 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 eastbound between Schuster and Porfirio Diaz right lane closed.

Friday, February 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • CD lanes westbound between Resler and Mesa right lane closed.

Miscellaneous Concrete Repair

Monday, February 13 and Tuesday, February 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Pershing left lane closed.
  • US-54 northbound between Pershing and Cassidy left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing concrete barriers.

Wednesday, February 15 and Thursday, February 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • CD lanes westbound between Resler and Mesa right lane closed.

Crews will be repairing concrete barriers.

Friday, February 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Pershing left lane closed.
  • US-54 northbound between Pershing and Cassidy left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing concrete barriers.

Maintenance

Monday, February 13 through Friday, February 17

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • US-54 southbound between Paisano and Loop 375 (Border Highway) alternate lane closures.
  • Paisano on-ramp to US-54 southbound closed.
  • US-54 north and southbound between Hondo Pass and Dyer alternate lane closures.
  • US-54 north and southbound between Hercules and Dyer alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.

  • US-54 southbound between Altura and Montana right lane closed.
  • US-54 southbound Montana exit ramp closed.
  • US-54 northbound Trowbridge exit ramp closed.
  • US-54 north and southbound between Dyer and Hercules alternate lane closures.
  • Dyer on-ramp to US-54 closed.

Crews will be repairing bridge.

  • Spur 601 eastbound between Airport and Global Reach right lane closed.
  • Spur 601 eastbound Global Reach exit ramp closed.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, February 13 through Thursday, February 16

Nightly 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

  • Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure from Pan American Exit Ramp to Zaragoza Entrance Ramp
  • Zaragoza Port of Entry Underpass

Crews will be doing bridge demo

I-10 Widening East

Sunday, February 12 through Thursday, February 16

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

  • I-10 Westbound alternating right lane closure between Eastlake Overpass to Horizon Overpass 

Crews will be working on striping

Monday, February 13 through Friday, February 17

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

  • Gateway East and West alternating right lane closure between Eastlake Overpass to Horizon Overpass 

Crews will be pouring high mast aprons and metal panels for pedestrian fence

