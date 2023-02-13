Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Feb. 13 to Feb. 18

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 22 to January 28.

I-10 Widening West

Monday, February 13

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Anthony, Texas.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Anthony, Texas.

Crews will be placing concrete safety barriers.

Tuesday, February 14

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

North Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between the Vinton Road onramp and Anthony, Texas.

Westbound Exit 0 (FM 1905/Anthony) will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Turn left on Spur 37 (Vinton Road/Westway Drive), turn right on SH 20 (Doniphan Drive), turn right on Spur 6 (Wildcat Drive), and turn right on FM 1905 (Antonio Street).

Crews will be placing concrete safety barriers.

Wednesday, February 15

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Anthony, Texas, and Vinton Road.

Take Exit 0 (FM 1905/Anthony), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Vinton Road.

Crews will be placing concrete safety barriers.

Thursday, February 16

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

South Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Anthony, Texas, and Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Enter eastbound I-10 at Anthony and take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive).

Crews will be placing concrete safety barriers.

I-10 Connect

Monday, February 13, through Friday, February 17

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A closure of the right two lanes of I-110 southbound, from the pedestrian bridge to E-Access, will be in place.

Crews will be performing work on a sound wall.

Monday, February 13, through Friday, February 17

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A closure of Gateway East, from the Copia ramp to the Raynolds Street exit ramp, will be in place. DETOUR: Traffic from Gateway East should proceed to I-10 eastbound and exit at the Raynolds exit ramp. Lincoln Center will have access through Durazno Avenue.

Crews will be performing painting work.

Bridge Joint Cleaning

Sunday, February 12

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Trowbridge alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.

Monday, February 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Oregon between Wyoming and Yandell alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.

Tuesday, February 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Mesa between Yandell and Wyoming alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.

Wednesday, February 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Kansas between East Missouri and Yandell alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.

Thursday, February 16 and Friday, February 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-0 eastbound between Schuster and Executive overpass alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, February 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH-20 (Doniphan) northbound between Coates and Montoya right lane closed.

Tuesday, February 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between three miles east of Main Gap and Wilderness Museum right lane closed.

Wednesday, February 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Porfirio Diaz and Santa Fe right lane closed.

Thursday, February 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Schuster and Porfirio Diaz right lane closed.

Friday, February 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CD lanes westbound between Resler and Mesa right lane closed.

Miscellaneous Concrete Repair

Monday, February 13 and Tuesday, February 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Pershing left lane closed.

US-54 northbound between Pershing and Cassidy left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing concrete barriers.

Wednesday, February 15 and Thursday, February 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CD lanes westbound between Resler and Mesa right lane closed.

Crews will be repairing concrete barriers.

Friday, February 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Pershing left lane closed.

US-54 northbound between Pershing and Cassidy left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing concrete barriers.

Maintenance

Monday, February 13 through Friday, February 17

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Paisano and Loop 375 (Border Highway) alternate lane closures.

Paisano on-ramp to US-54 southbound closed.

US-54 north and southbound between Hondo Pass and Dyer alternate lane closures.

US-54 north and southbound between Hercules and Dyer alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.

US-54 southbound between Altura and Montana right lane closed.

US-54 southbound Montana exit ramp closed.

US-54 northbound Trowbridge exit ramp closed.

US-54 north and southbound between Dyer and Hercules alternate lane closures.

Dyer on-ramp to US-54 closed.

Crews will be repairing bridge.

Spur 601 eastbound between Airport and Global Reach right lane closed.

Spur 601 eastbound Global Reach exit ramp closed.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, February 13 through Thursday, February 16

Nightly 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure from Pan American Exit Ramp to Zaragoza Entrance Ramp

Zaragoza Port of Entry Underpass

Crews will be doing bridge demo

I-10 Widening East

Sunday, February 12 through Thursday, February 16

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

I-10 Westbound alternating right lane closure between Eastlake Overpass to Horizon Overpass

Crews will be working on striping

Monday, February 13 through Friday, February 17

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Gateway East and West alternating right lane closure between Eastlake Overpass to Horizon Overpass

Crews will be pouring high mast aprons and metal panels for pedestrian fence