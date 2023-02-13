Two arrested in connection to dog attack that injured an elderly woman in Tornillo

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people in connection to a Jan. 30 dog attack on an elderly female.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Felix Castillo and 24-year-old Debora Castillo were arrested Feb. 11 and booked into the El Paso County Jail, each with a $10,000 bond.

Each was charged with attack by dog.

The attack happened Jan. 30 around 4:15 p.m. at the 200 block of Oil Mill in Tornillo.

According to investigators, a pit bull and bulldog attacked an elderly female, biting her several times on her face, legs and arms. The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for the injuries.