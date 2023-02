Socorro, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of Socorro is reporting a gas leak that is prompting business evacuations at Horizon and Alameda.

The City Admin Office at 124 S. Horizon Blvd will be closed until further notice, according to a tweet.

The Texas Gas Company is responding.

For further information, you are instructed to call 915-872-8531.

