Semi-truck rolls over in northeast El Paso, US-54 south shut down

EL PASO, Texas -- A semi-truck rollover along US-54 south near Transmountain in northeast El Paso Tuesday morning.

According to El Paso Police dispatch, the semi overturned just before 6:30 a.m.

First responders were forced to shut down the highway causing traffic delays during the morning rush hour.

No word on any injuries or if any other cars were involved in the crash.

It's unclear if strong winds were a factor in this crash.

US-54 south is still shut down. The backup extending towards Kenworthy.

Stay with ABC-7 for updates.