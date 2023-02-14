Socorro Independent School District sees increase in enrollment

EL PASO, Texas -- Socorro Independent School District has seen an increase in enrollment number this academic year with numbers surpassing 48,000.

Superintendent Dr. Nate Carman said most of the growth is due in part to students coming from Northeast and East El Paso. He said that the district has seen students from other parts of the city attending SISD schools.

Socorro ISD has recently opened Colonel Ben Narbuth Elementary and is in the process of completing Eastlake Middle School that will open in the fall of 2023.

The schools were part of a 2017 bond proposal.

SISD board will consider a bond proposal in the future to build more schools to keep up with growth that will need voter approval.