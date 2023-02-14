Top El Paso Area public schools for the 2021-22 school year

EL PASO, Texas--- The Early College Academy in the Clint Independent School District was recognized as the top high school in the El Paso area. It also earned the Gold Ribbon from Children at Risk, a Texas research and advocacy non-profit organization. The organization analyzed public schools for the 2021-22 school year.

In the high school category: Clint ISD Early College Academy (Clint ISD) came in first, Silva Health Magnet (EPISD) came in second, Transmountain Early College (EPISD) came in third, Valle Verde Early College (YISD) came in fourth, and Northwest Early College (Canutillo ISD) came in fifth.

In the middle school category: Eastwood Knolls International (YISD) was number one. It was followed by the Young Women's Leadership Academy coming in at number two, Hornedo Middle School (EPISD) at number three, Harmony Science Academy at number four, and Idea Mesa Hills College Prep at number five.

In the elementary school category: Tippin Elementary (EPISD) came in first. North Star Elementary (YISD) came in second, John Drugan School (SISD) came in third, Lundy Elementary (EPISD) came in fourth, and Hughey Elementary (EPISD) came in fifth.