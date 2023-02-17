Aaron Jones signs multi-million dollar contract, remains with Packers

Green Bay Packers fans can stop worrying about the status of one Aaron this offseason.

Running back Aaron Jones took a pay cut for the 2023 season to remain with the club.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted it Friday morning the Packers and Jones agreed on a reduced salary of $11 million this season, per agent Drew Rosenhaus. The reworked deal comes with an $8.52 million signing bonus.

The Packers RB was set to make $16 million non-guaranteed in 2022. Jones remains under contract for next season at $12 million, which wasn't touched in the new pact.