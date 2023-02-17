El Paso police say victim shot from back seat passenger’s gun

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say a 16-year-old Chaparral resident was shot by a 17-year-old while in the same car.

Police say the 16-year-old suffered a life-threatening injury and immediately underwent emergency surgery.

The shooting happened Thursday just before 9 p.m. around 4400 Hondo Pass.

According to police, the victim was brought to a hospital on McCombs. Crimes Against Persons detectives said two individuals gave conflicting accounts of what happened.

Detectives later discovered the victim had been shot by the 17-year-old suspect, who was in the back seat of the same car.

The victim was shot in the upper torso. Police say the investigation is ongoing.