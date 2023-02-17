James Webb Space Telescope opens Pandora’s Cluster

The James Webb Telescope is giving astronomers a look into the distant past.

The powerful space telescope was able to see three clusters of galaxies in the region merging to form a "mega cluster." It's known as Pandora's cluster.

That merging action creates a giant magnifying glass for objects behind it. It's called gravitational lensing, this natural phenomenon created a deep-field view that includes incredibly old and faint galaxies.

The deep field image that resulted from this takes four James Webb Space Telescope "snapshots" and stitched them together. This created one panoramic image featuring a stunning 50,000 sources of infrared light.