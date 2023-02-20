Amazon will require employees to return to the office 3 days a week

Starting May 1st, Amazon will require thousands of office employees to work in person at least three days a week.

It marks the end of the e-commerce giant's remote and hybrid-friendly policy. The move is part of Amazon's continuing shift away from its pandemic posture, which led the company to double its fulfillment centers in just two years.

CEO Andy Jassy wrote in an internal memo Friday that the in-person requirements will improve collaboration and company culture. He added that it will also help the local economies where Amazon's offices are located.