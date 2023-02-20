Bowie High School student missing for nearly a week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 15-year-old El Paso girl has been missing since Valentine's day. Chihuahua's attorney general is asking for the public's help in locating the girl.

The girl's name is Annette Uruchurtu, and she was last seen leaving Bowie High School.

Family members say she wore black vinyl pants, a black shirt and a red coat with red shoes.

She has a dark mole on her right hand and wears dental braces.

Officials ask anyone with information to call their emergency line, 911, or 089 to make an anonymous report.

According to Channel 44, she crossed into Juarez to meet with another teen, and both have not been seen since.

The teen is identified as Rafael Gabriel Gonzalez Velasquez. He is 16 years old, with tattoos on his left hand. The tattoos depict a serpent, a ufo and the numbers, 1943.