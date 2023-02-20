President Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

President Joe Biden makes a surprise visit to the city of Kyiv on Monday.

This is President Biden's first visit to the country since the Russian invasion a year ago.

Biden met with President Volodymyr Zelensky at the entrance of the Presidential Palace.

In a joint press conference Biden announced they will assisted Ukraine with 500 million dollars.

It would include military equipment, such as, artillery ammunition, javelins, and howitzers.

This marks a key point in the war as Russia is preparing an offensive, while Ukraine hopes in retaking back territory.