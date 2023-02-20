Skip to Content
Sunland Park Police investigate threat directed at Santa Teresa Middle School

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Sunland Park police are investigating a threat made over the weekend against Santa Teresa Middle School, according to a Gadsden ISD spokesperson.

The threat was posted on social media. It shows a man warning students not to go to school on Monday. According to the district spokesperson, the man making the threat appears older than someone who is middle school age.

Santa Teresa High school was advised about the threat. Both campuses will have classes as scheduled, according to the spokesperson.

Sunland Park police will remain in the area as they continue their investigation.

