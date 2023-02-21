Skip to Content
EPPD: Teenager in viral video shooting from car window arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police arrested a 17-year-old for deadly conduct.

Police say Eduardo Antonio Robles, an east El Paso resident, was in a viral video showing him firing a pistol from a car window toward a residential neighborhood.

Police say the incident happened Sunday on Pebble Hills Blvd. Robles was arrested Monday.

According to investigators, Rbolems attempted to run away from officers and resisted arrest. But officers were able to take him into custody.

Robles faces additional charges of resisting arrest, search, or transport.

Robles' bond was set at $175,000.

